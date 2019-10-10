Breaking News
Tiverton’s Provender Fine Food closing for good

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A well-known eatery in Tiverton is closing its doors after decades in business.

Provender Fine Foods announced on Facebook it’s closing October 13. There’s a big sign hanging in the store’s window as well.

Please come to see us before our doors close on 10-13-19

The café, located on Main Road in the center of historic Tiverton Four Corners, has been in business for 37 years.

There is a for sale sign on the building. However, according to The Providence Journal, real estate agent Jim Holland wouldn’t say much about the property’s future.

