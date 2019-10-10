TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A well-known eatery in Tiverton is closing its doors after decades in business.

Provender Fine Foods announced on Facebook it’s closing October 13. There’s a big sign hanging in the store’s window as well.

Please come to see us before our doors close on 10-13-19 Posted by Provender Fine Foods on Sunday, October 6, 2019

The café, located on Main Road in the center of historic Tiverton Four Corners, has been in business for 37 years.

There is a for sale sign on the building. However, according to The Providence Journal, real estate agent Jim Holland wouldn’t say much about the property’s future.