TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A well-known eatery in Tiverton is closing its doors after decades in business.
Provender Fine Foods announced on Facebook it’s closing October 13. There’s a big sign hanging in the store’s window as well.
The café, located on Main Road in the center of historic Tiverton Four Corners, has been in business for 37 years.
There is a for sale sign on the building. However, according to The Providence Journal, real estate agent Jim Holland wouldn’t say much about the property’s future.