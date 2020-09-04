Tiverton woman charged with animal cruelty; 2 dogs removed from home

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Tiverton woman is facing felony animal abuse charges after two dogs were found severely neglected outside of her home, the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) said Friday.

Amanda Medeiros, 30, is charged with one count of unnecessary cruelty to animals and two counts of failing to provide adequate veterinary care.

The RISPCA said they responded to the home last week at the request of the local animal control officer and found two pit bull-type dogs that appeared to be in need of immediate medical attention.

Both dogs were seized by the RISPCA and taken to an emergency veterinary facility.

The first dog, an 8-year-old male named Remy, was found to be emaciated and in extremely poor condition. All of his bones were clearly visible through his fur coat and he did not have any fat or muscle mass, according to the RISPCA.

The second dog, a 5-year-old female named Beni, was found to be underweight and had a large tumor on her back leg, the RISPCA said.