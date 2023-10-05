TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Tiverton woman accused of exploiting an elder was arrested in Florida earlier this year, according to authorities.

Randi Walsh, 36, was wanted in Rhode Island on one count of exploitation of an elderly person over the age of 65 and three counts of larceny of over $1,500 from a person over the age of 65.

Court documents reveal Walsh was taken into custody back in August after she was found living in an apartment in Port Orange, Florida.

Walsh was extradited back to Rhode Island where she faced a judge and was released on $10,000 personal recognizance. She was granted permission to leave the state, but was ordered to have no contact with her victim.

12 News reached out to the Tiverton Police Department for more information regarding the investigation but has not yet heard back.

Walsh’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 7.