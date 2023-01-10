TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The school resource officer for Tiverton schools has been placed on paid administrative leave by the town’s police department.

Tiverton Public Schools announced in a social media post Monday that its school resource officer was no longer employed by the district.

“We were made aware of a situation and are working with the proper authorities as required,” the post said. “No students were harmed or in harm’s way in the reported incidents and Tiverton Police continues to provide SRO support for the school district.”

According to the Tiverton Police Department’s website, the officer served all five schools in town but was based out of the high school.

Police Chief Patrick Jones confirmed to 12 News the officer is on leave but declined to give further details.

12 News reached out to Tiverton Schools Superintendent Peter Sanchioni who also declined to comment.