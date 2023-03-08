TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A school resource officer in Tiverton is facing several charges stemming from an internal investigation.

Officer Jacob Rapoza has been charged with simple assault and two counts of disorderly conduct.

The charges were filed Wednesday following an internal investigation requested by the town’s police chief.

Rapoza, a six-year member of the department, has been suspended with pay since Dec. 23, though it’s unclear why.

12 News reached out to Chief Patrick Jones for more information. Jones said he couldn’t elaborate on the charges, due to the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

Tiverton Public Schools announced earlier this year that their resource officer “was no longer employed by the district.” The district said it was “made aware of a situation” but did not provide any details about what happened.

The officer served all five schools in town but was based out of the high school, according to police.

Rapoza was arraigned Wednesday and released on personal recognizance.