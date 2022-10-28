TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers who frequent Fish Road in Tiverton will soon have to give themselves some extra travel time.

The R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced the bridge that carries the roadway over the Sin and Flesh Brook will be closed beginning the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Traffic will be detoured along the truck route put in place last year, RIDOT said. Drivers will be directed to use Route 24, Main Road (Route 77) and Bulgarmarsh Road (Route 177) to get through the area.

The bridge, which RIDOT says carries approximately 9,000 vehicles each day, is deteriorating and will be completely replaced using the accelerated method that’s been utilized for bridge projects around the state.

The project will cost $926,000, according to RIDOT. The bridge is expected to reopen on Nov. 23.