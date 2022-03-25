TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was taken to the hospital following a single-car crash Friday afternoon in Tiverton.

According to a Tiverton police supervisor on scene, the vehicle hit a telephone pole on Crandall Road around 2:30 p.m. then continued into a yard and crashed into a stone wall.

The severity of the man’s condition is unknown at this time. Police said a dog that was also in the car was not hurt.

The crash caused the telephone pole to snap and wires to come down. A portion of the roadway was closed so National Grid could make repairs.