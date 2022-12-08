TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to reduce porch pirate thefts, police in Tiverton are giving people an alternative when they shop online this holiday season.

From now until Dec. 24, residents can have their packages mailed to police headquarters to be picked up later.

Residents can pick up their package after Dec. 24 if needed, but can only order them by that date.

To ship a package to the station, residents are instructed to:

Order the package in their name Change the shipping address to 20 Industrial Way Tiverton, RI 02878 Email Lt. John LeDuc at jleduc@tivertonpoliceri.com with the subject line “SPECIAL DELIVERY” and their contact information Wait for notification from Lt. LeDuc that their package has arrived

“We are excited to be offering the ‘Safe Station’ program once again this year, and hope that we can help residents have a happy holiday season that is free of worry about their deliveries,” Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones said.

The department is also sharing these tips with residents to prevent package thefts: