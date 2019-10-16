Tiverton police investigating incident at boys soccer game

Breaking News
TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an incident that occurred during a boys soccer game Tuesday night at Tiverton High School.

Lt. Brendan McKinnon tells Eyewitness News officers responded to the high school for reports of an altercation that occurred during the game.

The Tiverton boys soccer team was facing off against the Providence Country Day School. It’s unclear at this time whether or not the altercation involved soccer players.

McKinnon wouldn’t elaborate on the details of the incident, but the Newport Daily News reports that the department has reviewed photos that have surfaced from the altercation, some of which are “pretty graphic as far as behavior.”

Anyone with information that can help police piece together what happened is asked to call (401) 625-6717 or contact McKinnon via email.

