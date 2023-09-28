TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Tiverton Police Department has unveiled a mobile wellbeing app to bolster mental health support for its officers.

The PowerLine app provides officers of all ranks with dedicated resources and 24/7 anonymous access to a nationwide network of peer volunteers.

“If there are any kind of stressors that are effecting them in their personal life or work life, they have the ability to access [the app],” Tiverton Police Lt. John LeDuc said. “It’s there for them to utilize if they need it.”

The app offers self-assessments and includes a wellbeing resource library designed to help officers address their struggles. The wellbeing resource library includes information on topics ranging from stress management and burnout to trauma and suicide prevention.

LeDuc said the app is completely confidential and is driven by random display names and user icons that are unidentifiable.

Blue H.E.L.P. estimates that 171 law enforcement officers died by suicide last year. LeDuc hopes that, by making this app available, officers who are secretly struggling can seek help before it’s too late.

“It’s one of those conversations, especially in this career, that is not necessarily talked about as often as it should be,” he said.