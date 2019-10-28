Tiverton man found guilty of abusing baby, girlfriend

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Tiverton man has been found guilty of abusing his girlfriend and her 11-month-old child, both of whom he lived with at the time of the incident.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Jarid Ventura, 32, was found guilty of one count each of second-degree child abuse, domestic assault, domestic vandalism, and resisting arrest.

The state said in July of 2017, Ventura struck the 11-month-old. The following day, when the child’s mother confronted Ventura about bruising on the infant’s face, the got into an argument and Ventura struck her in the face as well. Prosecutors said during the altercation, Ventura also broke the windshield of her vehicle and when Tiverton police arrived on the scene to take him into custody, he resisted.

Right now, Ventura is being held without bail at the ACI and is expected to be sentenced in December.