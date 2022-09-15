TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested the driver accused of hitting and seriously injuring a man in Tiverton earlier this week.

Sakhorn Tieng, 49, of Fall River, was taken into custody after investigators linked him to the hit-and-run, which happened Sunday evening on Bulgarmarsh Road.

Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a road rage incident between Tieng and the victim, a 32-year-old Tiverton man.

Witnesses told police the victim pulled over and got out of his car because Tieng was following him. Police believe that’s when Tieng rang the victim over with his car before speeding off.

The victim was later found laying unresponsive in the roadway.

Investigators described the hit-and-run as “gruesome,” with the victim suffering severe head trauma and injuries to his limbs. Police said he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Tieng was arrested at his Jefferson Street home after investigators tracked his car there. Police also noticed his vehicle had sustained damage consistent with the incident.

Tieng was ordered held without bail as a fugitive from justice in Fall River. He will eventually be extradited to Rhode Island, where he will be charged with felony assault and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.