TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Tiverton is getting new communications equipment for its first responders.

The $500,000 in federal funding will go toward upgrading the town’s dispatch center and communications infrastructure, officials announced Wednesday. The center will connect police, fire, EMS, and the Department of Public Works.

“Our workers who are in snow plows and working every day improving our roads, they will be for the first time part of our communication system,” Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones said.

Town Administrator Chris Carter said this will bring their first responders into the modern age.

“We’re modernizing some of the police department infrastructure, both IT-wise and our radio communication systems,” Carter said.

Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressman David Cicilline were on hand for Wednesday’s announcement.

“Our top priority is public safety and this is a very good investment,” Reed said. “If you can’t communicate, you can’t function and we have to be able to communicate.”