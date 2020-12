TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Tiverton that displaced a family and reportedly killed several of their pets.

Emergency crews were called to Cottrell Road around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The American Red Cross said it’s assisting three adults and one child displaced by the fire.

Six pets died in the fire, the Newport Daily News reports.

No injuries were reported.