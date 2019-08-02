Tiverton crews investigate early morning house fire

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Tiverton home early Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to a home on Pocasset Avenue near Route 138 around 5:30 a.m.

Smoke and fire was seen coming from the roof of the home when fire crews arrived on scene.

Fire crews from Fall River, Mass. also assisted in battling the fire.

No official word if anyone was inside at the time or if there were any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

