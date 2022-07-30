TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A Saturday of family fun kicks off with the Tiverton Celebrates Parade at 10 o’clock Saturday morning.

The parade travels down Main Road from its intersection with Judson Street (180 Main Road) to 983 Main Road, which is Little Willow Day Care Center.

After the parade, awards will be handed out to participants. Those awards include the Parade Spirit Award, Best Representation from a Business Award, and People’s Choice Award.

The parade starts a day full of fun. According to Tiverton Police, the afternoon is full of events as part of their National Night Out event, held at the recreation area on Bulgarmarsh Road.

Tiverton Police Volunteers are serving free hamburgers and hot dogs from 2 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

All afternoon, local organizations, including Little Compton, Tiverton, and Providence Police Departments, Army National Guard, and local fire departments will be playing charity softball games. Donations will support charities including the Ronald McDonald House, Miles for Megan, Special Olympics RI, Home for Our Troops, Mission 22, and East Bay Community Action Program.

Then from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. is the “Battle for the Bay,” a highly competitive ball game between Tiverton and Portsmouth Police Departments. Tiverton Police will be playing to support Cops for Kids with Cancer, while

Portsmouth Police will be supporting Freedom Service Dogs of America.



From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. there will be bouncy houses, face painting and treats.