TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The town of Tiverton is looking for its next class of police recruits.

The police department posted a flier on its website saying applications for entry-level officer positions are being accepted through March 1.

The department said that in addition to a “rewarding and challenging career,” it offers competitive pay and a number of benefits including paid time off and a 25-year private pension plan.

There’s a $50 registration fee.