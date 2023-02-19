PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a two vehicle crash in Portsmouth.

According to a post on Portsmouth Rhode Island Firefighters social media account, just before 8 p.m., they were called for a report of a major motor vehicle accident in the area of Burma Road.

First responders were told that there were multiple vehicles involved and one of them was on fire.

Several members of the Portsmouth and Middletown police and fire departments were called to the scene.

A Navy Fire Rescue also responded.

Right now, it is not know how seriously the injuries are to the victims, or what caused the crash.