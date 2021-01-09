The Breakers offers free admission to frontline workers

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The Breakers mansion in Newport is offering free admission this weekend to all employees of police and fire departments in Newport County, as well as employees of Newport Hospital and Naval Health Clinic New England in Newport.

The Preservation Society of Newport County says the offer of free admission Saturday and Sunday to these workers, regardless of where they live, is a way of thanking them for their services to our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Breakers is the only Preservation Society facility currently open; the others have closed for the winter season or remain closed because of the pandemic.

