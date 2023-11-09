NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The International Tennis Hall of Fame‘s ATP 250-level tournament will be retired at the conclusion of the 2024 season, according to a joint release from the Hall of Fame and the ATP Tour.

The Infosys Hall of Fame Open on July 14-21, 2024, will be the Hall of Fame’s final appearance on the tour, which is revamping its global tournament calendar.

Beginning in 2025, the Hall of Fame plans to host a new schedule of professional events, according to CEO Dan Faber.

“World-class tennis has been part of the fabric of Newport for nearly 150 years and will continue to have an ongoing presence at the International Tennis Hall of Fame,” he said in the release.

A spokesperson for the Hall of Fame told 12 News there are “many options on the table” for future events, including women’s events, new men’s events, and exhibitions with professional players.

The annual induction ceremony for new Hall of Famers will not be affected by the changes.