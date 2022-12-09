WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — A juvenile is being tried as an adult in the murder of a 54-year-old Warren man last year.

Kenzie Nicolson, 17, was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge Friday in 6th District Court in Providence for the September 2021 death of Richard Raymond.

According to Warren police, officers responded to the intersection of Market and Sanders streets on Aug. 26, 2021, after multiple calls of disturbance between two men possibly involving a knife.

Upon arrival, police found Raymond and a 43-year-old man at the scene, along with a juvenile.

Raymond was on the ground suffering from severe head injuries after allegedly being struck by an aluminum bat. A knife was also recovered from the scene.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries, which he succumbed to about two and a half weeks later.

What led up to the altercation is still unclear. Police said the two adults knew each other and the juvenile was known to one of the adults, but their relationships were not specified.

Nicolson was arrested back in February and charged with murder. The case was initially filed in Family Court, but Nicolson was waived to district court to be tried as an adult.

On Friday, the judge set his bail at $50,000 with surety, which a court clerk said he posted.

Both Warren police and the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office are handling the investigation.

An obituary for Raymond said he was a Woonsocket native who worked as a painter until he became disabled. He left behind three siblings, 16 nieces and nephews, and 10 great nieces and nephews.