NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A teenager was killed in an early morning crash in Newport on Saturday.

According to police, a vehicle struck a struck a stationary object near the intersection of Brenton and Wickham Roads. A 19-year-old woman was killed as a result of the accident.

There were five other people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Police are not identifying them or what their injuries are at this time.

The accident is still under investigation.