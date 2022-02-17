WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Warren police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man who was hit in the head with an aluminum bat last year.

A juvenile was taken into custody Friday and has been charged with murder, police said.

Back in August, police responded to Market Street for a report of a disturbance between two men possibly involving a knife and found Richard Raymond suffering from severe injuries to his head.

Raymond, 54, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries two weeks later.

The juvenile and a 43-year-old man were also at the scene, according to police, and a knife was recovered.

Police said it appeared the two men knew each other and the juvenile was known to one of them, but their relationships were not specified.