NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Those wanting to check out the International Tennis Hall of Fame can now do so without having to set foot in Newport.

The museum has launched a Metaverse virtual reality tour, giving fans around the world an opportunity to browse the exhibits, learn about the legends and answer trivia questions to earn rewards at the shop. Users can even play a match on the famous grass Horseshoe Court.

In the above video, 12 Sports reporter Sam Knox has a preview of the new tour and the upcoming Infosys Hall of Fame Open.