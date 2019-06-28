SUV crashes into Portsmouth reservoir

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives are trying to determine what caused woman to drive her SUV into the Lawton Valley Reservoir Friday afternoon.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the 30-year-old woman drove her Toyota Highlander over an embankment on West Main Road and into the water. It’s unclear if she drove intentionally into the water or if it was accidental.

The tire tracks begin on the roadway and trail off into an embankment. The car appears to have traveled through some brush and off some rocks before hitting the water.

Police said the woman, of Milford, had three young children in the car with her when the crash occurred. They were all transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

According to the RI Department of Environmental Management’s website, the reservoir is one of the supply reservoirs for Newport Water. A spokesperson for the City of Newport Water Division said there are no concerns about contamination in the drinking water supply at this time.

The SUV was pulled from the water just after 5 p.m. and was towed away with front-end damage.