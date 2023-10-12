BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation was underway after a suspect was shot outside the Bristol Police Department Thursday evening.

Bristol Police Chief Kevin Lynch tells 12 News the suspect was shot twice by officers and has been transported to Rhode Island Hospital. The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

It’s unclear why officers opened fire on the suspect. Lynch said no officers were injured.

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office and R.I. State Police are investigating the incident, which is required by state law.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.