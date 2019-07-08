Suspect in Newport pellet gun, knife attack held without bail

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A Newport man was ordered held without bail after police say he violently attacked another man outside of an apartment complex last week.

J-Sean Murphy, 18, faced a judge in Newport District Court Monday morning on felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and simple assault and battery.

He was ordered held after violating bail on previous, unrelated charges.

Murphy is accused of shooting and stabbing an 18-year-old man Friday night near the Festival Field Apartment Complex. According to police, the victim was shot with a pellet gun.

Police said the victim had approached officers patrolling nearby shortly after the attack, bleeding heavily from his chest. He told officers he had been shot and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

There’s no update on the victim’s condition.

Murphy is due back in court July 16 for a status hearing.

Police said they’re also looking into a shooting that took place on Thursday but couldn’t release any further information since it’s an active investigation.