‘Super Shawny’ passes away after brave battle with brain tumor

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Super Shawny, the 10-year-old from Tiverton who was bravely battling an inoperable brain tumor, has passed away.

His family posted a heartbreaking update on Facebook Monday night:

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to share with you all, Shawny, our superhero passed away Sunday afternoon, at home with his family. Shawny told us when this all started ‘Ironman went into the fight knowing the outcome; but still gave it the best he got. Mine will be better..’ And that’s what he did. He fought harder than anyone, with an amazing team by his side. This past year he got to live and see amazing things, and meet amazing people. His fight, like Ironman, will never be forgotten.”

12 News first featured Shawny a little over a year ago, when doctors told the family he had just months to live.

Shawny created a buck list, and at the top was meeting his favorite football player, the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive tackle, Fletcher Cox.

That dream came true for Shawny. Cox gave him a tour of the stadium, and even his own jersey.

Shawny’s family said he loved getting cards and letters from all his supporters, and they’re asking you continue to do so, to spread some cheer into his sisters’ lives right now.

“Shawny’s favorite thing was getting cards and letters from you all, and in this time his sisters could use a little of that,” the family wrote. “If you wish to send a little cheer into their lives over the next few weeks, Shawny’s PO Box is still open.”

Shawny’s PO Box is below.

Shawny Smith

PO Box 582

Tiverton RI 02878-9998