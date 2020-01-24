“Super Shawny” about to cross Philadelphia off his bucket list

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — 10-year-old Shawny Smith is about take a very special trip to Philadelphia to fulfill a big dream on his ‘bucket list’.

“He’s kind of a big guy. He’s strong, brave, and he just does what he has to do to get through the line,” Shawny said of his favorite NFL player Fletcher Cox.

But he’s also describing himself as Shawnee is certainly brave. The middle school student from Tiverton is making the most out of life after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

Friday morning, Shawny and his family will receive a special police escort to Newport Airport where a private jet is waiting to take them to Philadelphia to meet with the Eagles and Defensive Tackle Fletcher Cox.

“Just the way he is with making a bad situation or anything, he just makes it a positive. You know, this whole situation, he makes it so positive, he makes it hard for you to cry for him, because he’s so strong,” family friend Raymond Deschenes told Eyewitness News.

Family and friends have been rallying behind Shawny, calling themselves Shawny’s Super Group. Two days of outreach and Shawny’s story went viral.

He created a wish list of places to visit while he can.

“I started naming places and my mom said, ‘Let’s Go!'”

With the help of the super group, Shawny’s dreams are becoming reality. He and his family plan to soon travel to New York City, Washington D.C. and Maryland.

You can help Shawny complete his bucket list by donating to his GoFundMe page.