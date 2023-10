BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — The Bristol Merchants Association is hosting the State Street Harvest Fair on Saturday.

The event, which takes places on one block of State Street in Bristol, features family fun activities and live music.

The street fair will feature vendors with fine art, jewelry, handmade gifts, artisan foods, and more.

There will also be several bands playing live music throughout the day.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.