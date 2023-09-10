BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A tree collapsed during a little league game in Barrington Saturday, injuring a visiting spectator, according to the Barrington Fire Department.

Fire officials confirmed that first responders made sure the injured person received the necessary and appropriate care as quickly as possible; The extent of their injuries is currently unclear.

The incident happened at the Sowams Elementary School in Barrington.

12 News obtained a letter sent to Barrington High School parents, stating children were immediately removed from the scene, but that many players and spectators still witnessed the “shocking incident.”

The letter goes on to state that school social workers and mental health counselors will be available on Monday to meet with “any children who need a supportive space to process this experience and navigate the emotions they may be feeling.”

The letter also suggests that parents should contact their child’s counselor if they would like for them to have a conversation together.