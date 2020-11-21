‘Sparkling Lights at The Breakers’ begins tonight

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A new outdoor event for the whole family will begin soon at one of Newport’s most famous mansions.

“Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland” kicks off tonight at 4 p.m.

For the first time, the outside of The Breakers and its landscape will be covered in thousands of festive colored lights, including more than two dozen spruce trees.

The Preservation Society says the event was inspired by the “Take it Outside” campaign.

For tickets and more information, you can click here.