Giant pumpkin weigh-off crowns a new winner

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of spectators returned to Frerichs Farm in Warren on Saturday to see a pumpkin weigh-off of epic proportions.

The pandemic kept crowds away last year, but eased restrictions allowed the family favorite event to return to normal this year.

“Quite a bit different from last year’s drive-thru weigh-off where we weighed them and drove off,” Ron Wallace said. “It’s a great country setting and people are excited to see a pumpkin being weighed. Always brings a smile to people’s faces, a giant pumpkin.”

Twenty-eight growers participated in this year’s weigh-off and while there wasn’t a record breaker, Rhode Island’s Ron Wallace took home top prize for his massive pumpkin weighing 2,201 pounds.

Wallace said it was a tough year for growers, mostly due to all the rain.

“They are a lot of work to grow and this year the weather wasn’t on our side because we had close to forty inches of rain. These pumpkins, as growers, we can water and fertilize all we need to do, we really don’t like a lot of rainfall,” Wallace said.

Frerichs Farm has hosted the Southern New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Weigh-off for the past twenty-one years.

