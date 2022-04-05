TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Somerset man turned himself in last week months after he was charged with breaking and entering into a Tiverton home.

The initial incident occurred last November, when police said Jay Oliveira, 44, broke into a home on Seapowett Avenue.

Police said Oliveira was caught rummaging through a jewelry box inside the home by one of the homeowner’s relatives, who lives nearby and noticed that the side door was left open.

When the relative attempted to stop Oliveira, police said he threw the jewelry box at her and hit her in the head.

Police said another relative, who was contacted by the first relative as she hid in one of the bedrooms, watched as Oliveira ran out of the house, got into his pickup truck and sped off.

Officers in Westport eventually stopped Oliveira and took him into custody after one of the relatives was able to positively identify him as the suspect, according to police.

Oliveira was released on bail during his arraignment in Fall River District Court after police said he promised to turn himself in in Rhode Island.

Police said Oliveira failed to appear in Newport District Court, and detectives spent several months searching for him.

It wasn’t until last Thursday that Oliveira turned himself in at the Tiverton Police Department.

Oliveira has been charged with one count of breaking and entering and two counts of assault with intent to commit a felony.

He has also been charged for separate incidents out of Newport and Middletown. In Newport, he’s charged with one count of attempted breaking and entering and two counts of larceny of less than $1,500, while in Middletown he’s charged with one count of passing a fraudulent of check less than $1,500.

The judge set Oliveira’s bail at $50,000 with surety for the charges out of Tiverton. His next court appearance is scheduled for July.