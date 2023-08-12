MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The challenge known as “A Shot For Life” returns to Rhode Island today, for its third consecutive year.

The event at Saint George’s School in Middletown is a highly competitive basketball shooting competition involving the state’s top talent.

It also raises money to benefit brain research at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The winner of the challenge will be named “The Best Shooter in Rhode Island”.

Events held by the challenge have produced more than 400 Division-1 athletes, hundreds of college players, and even a few professional players.