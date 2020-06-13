Several peaceful protests planned for Saturday in RI, southeastern Mass

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Peaceful protests are taking place across R.I. and southeastern Mass. on Saturday, including one being held in Newport.
Hundreds gathered at Miantonomi Park around noon, then marched to Equity Park.
Traffic may be detoured in the area until 3 p.m.
Other peaceful protests include a march to Town Hall in Acushnet beginning at 11 a.m., and a gathering at Swansea Village Park at 2 p.m.
Demonstrators are demanding justice and police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death, under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.