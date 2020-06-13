Several peaceful protests planned for Saturday in RI, southeastern Mass

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Peaceful protests are taking place across R.I. and southeastern Mass. on Saturday, including one being held in Newport.

Hundreds gathered at Miantonomi Park around noon, then marched to Equity Park.

#NOW A protest in Newport for the Black Lives Matter Movement underway. This is the third weekend of protests in Rhode Island. Organizer Lanier Chapman tells me people need to continue to fight for change @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/RsSwLuGPbQ — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) June 13, 2020

Traffic may be detoured in the area until 3 p.m.

Other peaceful protests include a march to Town Hall in Acushnet beginning at 11 a.m., and a gathering at Swansea Village Park at 2 p.m.

Demonstrators are demanding justice and police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death, under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.