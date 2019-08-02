Sendoff rally planned for Barrington Little League team

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A pep rally will be held Saturday morning to wish the Barrington Little League team well as they head off to the New England Regional tournament.

Barrington will represent Rhode Island after defeating Cranston West in the state tournament Wednesday night.

The winner of the regional tournament will earn a spot in the Little League World Series.

The rally is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Sherwood Field, located off County Road. It’s expected to last about an hour.

Fans are encouraged to bring signs and wear Barrington Little League colors to support the team before they depart for Bristol, Conn.