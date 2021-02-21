Sen. Whitehouse, Rep. Cicilline to discuss 2nd Trump impeachment trial

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and U.S. Rep. David Cicilline are scheduled to share their insiders’ take on the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

The Rhode Island Democrats will appear at an online program hosted by Roger Williams University School of Law on Tuesday evening.

The program also includes nationally recognized constitutional law expert Michael Gerhardt, special counsel to the impeachment trial’s presiding officer, Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy.

The program will feature commentary on the trial itself as well as a discussion of its ramifications.

It is co-sponsored by Emory and Wake Forest law schools.