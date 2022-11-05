NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A search is underway in Newport after authorities say they found an empty Kayak north of the Pell Bridge.

The Coast Guard’s Northeast Division says the Kayak was filled with water and there was fishing gear inside.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station at Castle Hill, and Newport’s police and fire departments are now involved in the search.

The Coast Guard also says a Helicopter from Cape Cod is on the way to help look for a potential missing person.

It is unclear right now if the kayak was ever occupied.