Search resumes for woman who fell off Prudence Island ferry

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman is still missing after falling overboard from the Prudence Island ferry on Monday.

The Coast Guard said crews from Station Castle Hill, Air Station Cape Cod, Cutter Coho, and the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force picked up the search at first light Tuesday morning.

Track of USCG Air Station Cape Cod (via FlightAware)

The ferry was on its 30 minute trip to Prudence Island from Bristol on Monday when several passengers saw the woman fall off the boat around 6 p.m., according to Bristol Fire Chief Michael DeMello.

The Coast Guard alerted the Bristol fire departments to help with the search and at one point there were about seven boats searching the waters between Prudence Island and Hog Island.

After about three hours, the fireboat crews came back and the Coast Guard sent a cutter to continue searching through the night. Search efforts were challenged by the strong winds and darkness.

“It certainly makes it difficult out on the water, it also changes things drifting in the water. It’s an active scene, they’re actively pursuing the whole area, keeping the weather in mind and how that will change the search patterns as well,” DeMello explained.

DeMello described the current water temperature as “hypothermic,” and didn’t specify whether the woman was wearing a life jacket.

The ferry is back up and running and 12 News spoke with a man who was in the wheelhouse when the woman went overboard. He said the crew did all they could and it is a hard morning for them.

“Right now we’re gonna keep working the search patterns and keep working the area and hopefully we can recover the person,” DeMello said.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the woman to fall off the ferry.