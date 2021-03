TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Tiverton school bus was significantly damaged after it caught fire Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., crews responded to a parking lot on Main Road to find the bus burning, according to a Facebook post from the Tiverton firefighters union.

No students were on board at the time, the union said, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.