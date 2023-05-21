NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Salve Regina University held its undergraduate commencement ceremony Sunday morning.

The ceremony was held along the Cliff Walk on the lawn outside of McAuley Hall.

Acclaimed Iranian American author, scholar and human rights advocate Dr. Azar Nafisi presented the commencement addressed and was awarded an honorary degree.

The university also awarded honorary degrees to Dr. M. Therese Antone, R.S.M., Salve Regina chancellor who served as the university`s sixth president from 1994-2009, and to Gen. Anthony C. Zinni, United States Marine Corps (retired).