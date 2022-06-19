HAMILTON, Bermuda (WPRI) — The 52nd Newport Bermuda Race took a tragic turn on Sunday when a sailor died after going overboard.

Colin Golder, of New Jersey, reportedly fell off his yacht during strong winds approximately 325 miles from Bermuda, according to officials.

Golder was the captain of the Morgan of Marietta, a 42-foot sloop.

Racing officials said the vessel’s crew was able to recover Golder’s body and his yacht is headed back to the mainland.

In a news release, the Bermuda Race Organizing Committee, the Cruising Club of America, and the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club expressed their sincere condolences to Golder’s family and crew.