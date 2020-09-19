RWU Law Dean: Ginsburg ‘one of the all-time greats’ on Supreme Court

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island legal community is reacting to the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In 2018, Ginsburg visited the Bristol campus of Roger Williams University School of Law for one of the school’s “fireside chats.” The event was part of the law school’s series “Talking about Race, Gender and Power.”

In the video above, Gregory Bowman – who became dean of the school in July – talks to Target 12 investigator Tim White on Ginsburg’s message in that speech and her legacy.