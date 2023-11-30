PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people packed Portsmouth High School on Thursday while the town council discussed plans to install a roundabout on the state-run East Main Road.

After hours of debate, the council voted to ask the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) for more information before they make a decision on whether or not to approve RIDOT’s plans for the roundabout.

The plan would install the roundabout at the intersection with Turnpike Avenue. The area would also be repaved and sidewalks would be added.

RIDOT and a handful of councilors say the roundabout will slow drivers down while also keeping them moving and reduce accidents.

Nearly all the residents at the meeting who spoke opposed the plan. Business owners say the construction would be detrimental to their bottom line.

Other opponents have safety concerns and believe the roundabout would confuse people.

Michael Ayer said, “I don’t feel is going to do anything. Most people around here don’t drive through roundabouts and don’t know how it works.”

Other Portsmouth residents were unhappy that no representatives from RIDOT were at the meeting.