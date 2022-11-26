NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Salve Regina community continues to mourn the loss of 21-year-old Drew Ceppetelli who was killed in a crash Thursday morning.

Police said Ceppetelli was one of six people involved in a single-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Mady Whittaker and Lexi Coutu had been roommates with Cepetelli for the past two years.

“I don’t know what was harder when we got the news or the shock of what happened or the realization of what never will,” Whittaker said.

“Her energy is definitely something that’s already missing,” Coutu added.

Whittaker and Coutu said they’ll always remember her smile and that she was a “ray of sunshine.”

“Just her positivity is something that I definitely want to incorporate in my life from her through her strength,” Coutu said.

“I just feel so blessed and so thankful that I met Drew and she was in my life,” Whittaker said. “It’s one of those friendships you don’t see often, and it’s one of those friendships that I won’t see again but I know she is always with us.”

After Ceppetelli passed away, social media was flooded with support for her friends, family, and the Salve Regina community.

Her roommates still grappling with the heartbreaking loss but remembering Ceppetelli’s positivity.

“She was encouraging and supportive, she was happy, she was always smiling on her worst days she was smiling, and I think that’s what I’m going to miss most about her,” Whittaker said.

Ceppetelli was a healthcare administration major and was gearing up for her senior year with Salves’ softball team.

A wake will be held Monday at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home in Rochester, New Hampshire. The funeral service will be held Tuesday at St. Mary Church in Rochester, New Hampshire.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in her memory.