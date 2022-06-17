NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Future students of Rogers High School will get to learn in a new state-of-the-art building.

State, city and school officials gathered Friday to hold a groundbreaking ceremony and showcase some of the planned upgrades.

Rogers originally opened back in 1957 and was described as “in the worst shape” when compared to the more than 300 schools around the state in need of repairs.

The project is being funded by a $98 million bond from the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation.

The new building will be three floors and feature STEM and media design labs, along with cosmetology and culinary centers.

School officials told 12 News students will have access to the latest technology, better learning opportunities, and improved security measures.

“Today’s groundbreaking speaks to the vision of Newport and many other communities across the state,” U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said. “They chose, you chose to make an investment in the future, providing the kind of school that will bring out the talents of every student.”

Construction on the new high school is expected to be completed in 2024.