Roadwork begins next week in several Newport neighborhoods

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Newport will see construction on a number of its popular roads beginning next week.

According to city officials, All States Asphalt will be placing an asphalt rubber surface on roads in the Ocean Drive, Kay-Catherine and North End neighborhoods to improve quality and extend pavement life beginning June 26.

Here is a list of the streets that will be affected:

Ocean Avenue: Coggeshall Avenue to Castle Hill Avenue

Castle Hill Avenue: Ocean Avenue to Ridge Road

Rhode Island Avenue: Broadway to Memorial Boulevard

Catherine Street: Bellevue Avenue to Eustis Avenue

Old Beach Road: Bellevue Avenue to Memorial Boulevard

Girard Avenue: Coddington Highway to Admiral Kalbfus Road

Maple Avenue: JT Connell Highway to Middletown Line

Construction will take place in the order listed above and is expected to last one to two weeks depending on the weather.

The city said properties located on the affected streets will remain accessible throughout construction. Residents are asked not to park cars along the affected streets from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city requests residents with sprinkler systems in the affected areas wait until after the roadwork is complete to water their yards, as wet roads will impact the length of construction.

