Road surrounding Beavertail lighthouse closed to vehicles due to erosion

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (AP) ─ A loop road that goes around a lighthouse at a Rhode Island state park has become so dangerously eroded that is it being closed to vehicular traffic.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Tuesday that the road surrounding the lighthouse at Beavertail State Park in Jamestown will be closed to vehicles starting Feb. 3.

It will remain accessible to pedestrians.

“That area has increasingly been subject to erosion and washouts from storm surge, flooding, and wind during Sandy and other major storm events as a result of climate change,” Coastal Resources Management Council Executive Director Grover Fugate said. “People will still be able to access the shore, but will do so in a safer manner.”

The damage dates to Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and has been made worse by storm surge intensified by climate change-driven sea-level rise. Posts and chains have been installed at the closure area, along with signs.