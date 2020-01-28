Road surrounding Beavertail lighthouse closed to vehicles due to erosion

East Bay

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: RI DEM

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (AP) ─ A loop road that goes around a lighthouse at a Rhode Island state park has become so dangerously eroded that is it being closed to vehicular traffic.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Tuesday that the road surrounding the lighthouse at Beavertail State Park in Jamestown will be closed to vehicles starting Feb. 3.

It will remain accessible to pedestrians.

“That area has increasingly been subject to erosion and washouts from storm surge, flooding, and wind during Sandy and other major storm events as a result of climate change,” Coastal Resources Management Council Executive Director Grover Fugate said. “People will still be able to access the shore, but will do so in a safer manner.”

The damage dates to Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and has been made worse by storm surge intensified by climate change-driven sea-level rise. Posts and chains have been installed at the closure area, along with signs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com