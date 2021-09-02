Portsmouth roadway collapses during heavy flooding from Ida

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Large sections of Fairview Lane in Portsmouth collapsed Thursday morning amid the downpours and flooding from the remnants of Ida.

The force of the floodwaters gushing underneath caused the pavement to crumble, opening up large holes in the roadway and damaging some vehicles.

“This is crazy,” said John MacIntyre, who lives in the area. “I mean, talking to all the police officers and others, they’ve never really seen anything like this here in Portsmouth.”

Debra Furtado, who lives on Fairview Lane, tells 12 News she was driving to work when the roadway crumbled beneath her car.

“As soon as my left wheel hit [the pavement], it collapsed,” she recalled. “I opened up my driver’s side door and the road was collapsed, so I climbed out my passenger’s side.”

While Furtado admits she was shaken, she’s relieved she wasn’t injured.

Portsmouth saw roughly 7 inches of rain from late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Portsmouth Police and DPW crews spent all day Thursday securing the area and surveying the damage.

Police said the effort at this time is to fill in the road with stones to create a makeshift road, and the long-term plan is to create new infrastructure for a new road.

Water service will remain extremely limited in the area.

Police ask the public to avoid the area so crews can continue to make necessary repairs.

Photos: Portsmouth Roadway Collapse